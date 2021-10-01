Billy Joel has announced a big release coming early next month… Billy Joel- The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 1.

The nine LP set includes Joel‘s first six studio albums, Cold Spring Harbor, Piano Man, Streetlife Serenade, Turnstiles, The Stranger and 52nd Street. It also includes his first live album, Songs in the Attic, and the previously unreleased double-album, Live at the Great American Music Hall 1975.

Billy Joel- The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 1 comes with a 50 page photo book. It is set for release on November 5th, the same day Billy Joel is scheduled to resume his long-running residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

To promote the vinyl collection, Billy Joel has released a new animated video for his 1977 hit, “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant”. Look for a cameo from Billy himself.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.