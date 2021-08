Billy Joel performed at the Highmark Stadium in Buffalo’s Orchard Park on Saturday night, and was joined by Goo Goo Doll‘s John Rzeznik for a special performance of the band’s “Iris.” Rzeznik told Joel, “Welcome to my hometown,” as he joined him on acoustic guitar.

Watch Billy Joel perform “Iris” with John Rzeznik below.

