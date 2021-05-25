Billy Strings just completed a run of three sold-out shows in Louisville, kicking off the inaugural Live on the Lawn concert series and satisfying a thirst for live music after the long drought due to the pandemic.

During his second night performance, Billy Strings debuted a new song entitled “Thunder” featuring lyrics from the late Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter. Check out the fan-shot video of the tune and Billy explaining how it came about, as well as some photos from Billy Strings Louisville shows shot by Jesse Faatz.

