Björk has shared a few details about her upcoming follow-up to the 2017 album Utopia. The Icelandic artist drew inspiration from the ongoing pandemic and said that the new album is “for people who are making clubs at home in their living room, restricted to their ‘Christmas bubble.’”

She describes the feel of the LP as “a man who was headbanging, then sat down again and had another glass of red wine, and everyone is home by ten o’clock, done with the dancing and everything.”

The information was shared in an interview ahead of her livestream residency alongside the Iceland Symphony Orchestra. No title or release date for the new album has been shared.

