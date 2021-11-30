London-based experimental rockers Black Country, New Road have shared a new single titled “Concorde.” The song is from the band’s upcoming LP Ants From Up There, the follow-up to their 2020 Mercury Prize-nominated debut For The First Time.

Bassist Tyler Hyde said of the new album, “We were just so hyped the whole time. It was such a pleasure to make. I’ve kind of accepted that this might be the best thing that I’m ever part of for the rest of my life. And that’s fine.”

“Concorde” follows the release of the singles “Bread Song” and “Chaos Space Marine.” Ants From Up There is set to be released on February 4, 2022. Listen to the singles on Spotify below.

