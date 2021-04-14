The Black Keys are back with the announcement of a new album. The follow up to 2019’s Let’s Rock is a blues covers album titled Delta Kream.

The announcement of the 11-track collection came via the band’s subreddit on Tuesday evening. According to the announcement, the “album honors music of Mississippi Hill Country Blues, R.L. Burnside & Junior Kimbrough, among others who have influenced The Black Keys.”

The Black Keys shared their cover of John Lee Hooker’s “Crawling Kingsnake” as the lead single, and made the track available exclusively through their Lonely Boys & Girls fan club. Non-fan club members can hear the track on streaming services beginning on Thursday.

Delta Kream will be released on May 14; pre-orders begin tomorrow, April 15.