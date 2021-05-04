The Black Keys have shared a new song and video from their upcoming album, Delta Kream, scheduled for release on May 14th. It’s a cover of R.L. Burnside‘s “Going Down South”.

Delta Kream is an album of covers featuring Mississippi hill country blues songs. “Going Down South” is the second single from the LP following “Crawling Kingsnake”. Dan Auerbach says of “Going Down South”, “That was one of R.L. Burnside’s hits! We strayed a little from the original on our version with the falsetto and percussion, but we liked how it sounded in that moment. It’s become one of my favorites on the album.”

