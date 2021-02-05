Talk about a win-win-win.

Two of our favorite duos, Black Pumas (Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada) and Lucius (Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe) have teamed up to cover a Kinks classic.

“Strangers” was written by Dave Davies and appears on the band’s iconic 1970 album, Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One. This new version is featured in the trailer for the YouTube Original documentary Life in a Day.

Quesada, who produced the track, said in a statement:

“I think this is one of the most thoughtful records I have ever done. We wanted to show the original ‘Strangers’ its due respect. We really tried to honor the song and its timeless lyrics. The Lucius vocals gave the song another dimension, and I only wish we could have recorded with them in person.”

Check out the wonderful result…

