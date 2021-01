Multi-Grammy nominees Black Pumas were the (remote) musical guests on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night and broke out a stellar version of “Colors” from their 2019 self-titled debut.

Black Pumas also shared two Spotify singles– a version of “Colors” with Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, as well as a cover of Rodriguez‘s 1970 tune “Sugar Man”…

And in case you missed it, here’s Black Pumas’ Eric Burton on The First Cut with Laura Shine…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream