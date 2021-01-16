New band alert to the Louisville and Indianapolis music scenes with the dream-pop, post-punk sounds of Karate, Guns & Tanning, making their debut with a new album due March 26th called Concrete Beach. We get a preview with the lead track “Fire” on video featuring the visual art of Andrew Knives. The Louisville connection is Paige Shedletsky on Keys/Noise/Vox along with bandmates from Indianapolis – Valerie Green on Bass/Vox/SynthJoy, Caroline Mills on Guitar, and Daniel Guajardo on Drums. Named after a sign above a strip mall in Green’s hometown of Plainfield, IN., the band is the culmination of a 15-year collaboration between Valerie and Paige who initially met in Colorado in 2005 while waitressing together at a “creepy diner fit for a David Lynch set”. They maintained a cross-country songwriting process over the years but once the pandemic hit, the two recruited friends from the Indianapolis music scene — Joy and Daniel — to join the band. In typical 2020 fashion, the album was recorded entirely remotely, and some members of the band had never actually met in person until after the album was completed. We’re looking forward to hearing more! In the meantime, check out “Fire”: