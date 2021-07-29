Pop producer Jack Antonoff shared the news of Take The Sadness Out of Saturday Night, an upcoming album from his Bleachers persona, in May. He dropped the news of the project with the lead single “Stop Making This Hurt” and the accompanying video, and has returned with a new single called “Secret Life” featuring Lana Del Rey.

Take The Sadness Out of Saturday Night is set for release this Friday. Listen to “Secret Life” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.