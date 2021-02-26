New Wave innovators and icons Blondie are the latest band to be featured in a graphic novel!

Called Blondie: Against the Odds, it’s the latest offering from Z2 Comics and was created by the same duo who brought you the 2013 re-launch of the Harley Quinn comic, Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti.

Z2 describes the graphic novel of Debbie Harry and band as:

“Combining an imaginative take on an oral history of the band, interspersed with artistic interpretations of 10 songs from their catalog, BLONDIE: AGAINST THE ODDS captures the friction of NYC as the band fought their way to prominence, as well as the power and energy contained within the songs that fueled their rise to legendary status.”

Conner added, “As a teenager, Debbie Harry was one of the super-heroes I wanted to grow up to be. In fact, I still wanna grow up to be her.”

Blondie: Against All Odds will be out this fall and you can pre-order it now including a standard edition, a hardcover edition and a super deluxe edition that features a silver ink cover, a Blondie music bundle, and more.

[John McCrea]

