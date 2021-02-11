Bloomington, Indiana’s independent record label Jagjaguwar— home of some of our favorite artists like Angel Olsen, Bon Iver, Dinosaur Jr., Moses Sumney, Cut Worms, Jamila Woods and Sharon Van Etten, just to name a few– is celebrating it’s 25th anniversary!

And what better way to commemorate the occasion than with a four-part collaboration series called Jag Quarterly, which will feature artists both within and outside of the roster the label has established over the past 25 years?

The first installment is called Dilate Your Heart and comes out March 26th. It will feature works written and read by Bloomington poet Ross Gay, which are set to previously unreleased works from Bon Iver, Mary Lattimore, Angel Bat Dawid, Gia Margaret, and Sam Gendel, with a sleeve designed by Bon Iver‘s art director, Eric Timothy Carlson.

Check out Bon Iver‘s epic 14-minute collaboration with Ross Gay called “Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream