Multi Ultra is quickening their pace and turning up the heat with the release of their third single, “Uptight”. The track starts as a jagged groove that explodes into a singalong chorus worthy of any mosh-pit. Nolan Brown, guitarist/keyboardist reminisces on the song’s inspiration; “I was feeling pretty cranky one day. Could’ve been traffic or something. Started joking around with those choppy chord stabs to blow off some steam, but realized ‘aw, I could use this’! Most of the lyrics came pretty quick, but not without help from my buddy Nicholas Amend solidifying some crucial hooks.” So the next time you’re on the verge of road rage or can’t stop tweaking your fidget spinner, crank up your radio and hit play. Maybe then you “might not feel so Uptight!”

Multi Ultra is an independent rock band based in Nashville, TN consisting of Derrick Wesley (lead vocals, guitar) who’s from Liberty, Kentucky, Nolan Brown (lead guitar, piano, BGVs), and Chris Bevacqua (bass). Derrick and Nolan used to be in a band called Sweet Fever that played at O’Sheas here in town quite a bit. A few of their influences include The Killers, Cage the Elephant, The Raconteurs, The Strokes, My Morning Jacket, and The Black Keys. Multi Ultra is set to release a series of singles in 2021, supported by energetic live shows tearing through the Nashville club scene. “Uptight” is available on all streaming platforms.