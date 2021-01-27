It is with a heavy heart we must relay Best of Bluegrass host, Bob Mitchell has passed away. Bob contracted COVID-19 following surgery. In the words of musician and WFPK host Aaron Bibelhauser, “It’s hard to express how saddening it is to say goodbye to one of the kindest, most supportive, passionate advocates of bluegrass music I ever met.”

Louisville resident, Bob Mitchell was a four time nominee for “Bluegrass DJ of the Year” (2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020) by The Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America and was awarded a Lifetime Membership in The International Bluegrass Music Museum as a token of appreciation for five years as a volunteer DJ on Radio Bluegrass International. WFPK staff could always count on Bob for a smile and encouraging word, and the bluegrass community could always count on him to spread the love he had for the music via his radio show.

Mitchell was also a guitar player, and released an album of humorous songs in 1995 entitled Some Days This Place is a Zoo (featuring a young Ron Stewart on fiddle and banjo). In his life outside of bluegrass, he was a public speaker and trainer for over thirty years, and always made sure to somehow include music in his presentations.

The funeral will be limited to immediate family, with the hope to have a larger celebration of Bob’s life later this summer.

Learn more about Bob in this 2014 write up in Bluegrass Today.