Blues Traveler has a new album on the way… and it’s loaded with some outstanding guest appearances! Traveler’s Blues (on Round Hill Records) is a new album of covers featuring 10 tracks from the American Blues Songbook. It’s the first new Blues Traveler album since 2018’s Hurry Up & Hang Around.

Traveler’s Blues features some notable musicians, including Keb’ Mo’, Warren Haynes, The War & Treaty, and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram.

Traveler’s Blues is set for release on July 30th and Blues Traveler hits the road again this summer. In the meantime, check out a couple tracks from the upcoming album… “Ball & Chain”, featuring blues guitarist extraordinaire Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, and “Funky Bitch”.