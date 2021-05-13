Bob Dylan is being further immortalized with the opening of the Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The 3-story museum is located in the Tulsa Arts District, and will display over 100,000 Bob Dylan related items. Fans can see things like handwritten lyric manuscripts, rare photos, and never-before-seen audio and video recordings. It will be the main place for the public to view the Bob Dylan Archive, a secret collection of Bob Dylan media that was sold to the George Kaiser Family Foundation and the University of Tulsa in 2016.

The Bob Dylan Center opens May 10, 2022. View the official announcement below.

