If you’re a fan of any incarnation of Bob Mould‘s illustrious career, you’ll be happy to know he’s preparing much for you to be excited about!

On April 16th, Demon Music Group will continue their year-long reissue campaign with Distortion: 2008-2019, the third of four vinyl box sets chronicling Mould’s solo career.

The set includes District Line (2008), Life and Times (2009), Silver Age (2012), Beauty & Ruin (2014), Patch the Sky (2016) and Sunshine Rock (2019), as well as a bonus disc featuring Mould’s collaborations with Foo Fighters and Butch Walker, plus his 2019 cover of Buzzcocks‘ “I Don’t Mind”.

The compilation also boasts a 28-page booklet featuring liner notes by journalist Keith Cameron as well as contributions from J Mascis and Shirley Manson, plus lyrics, photos and and memorabilia.

Also on April 16th will be the release of Distortion: Best of 1989-2019, a 24-track set that includes not only solo favorites, but Sugar, and LoudBomb tunes as well. There’s also a four-CD special edition that features live tracks from throughout the past 30 years.

Here’s a look at the third volume of Distortion…

Distortion: The Best Of 1989-2019 tracklist:

2LP Version

Side 1

1. Wishing Well

2. See A Little Light

3. Black Sheets Of Rain

4. A Good Idea – Sugar

5. If I Can’t Change Your Mind – Sugar

Side 2

1. Hoover Dam – Sugar

2. Tilted – Sugar

3. Gift – Sugar

4. Your Favorite Thing – Sugar

5. Egøverride

6. Moving Trucks

Side 3

1. 180 Rain

2. I Cannot Reverse You – LoudBomb

3. Circles

4. Paralyzed

5. The Silence Between Us

6. City Lights (Days Go By)

Side 4

1. Star Machine

2. The Descent

3. I Don’t Know You Anymore

4. The War

5. Voices In My Head

6. Daddy’s Favorite

7. Sunshine Rock

