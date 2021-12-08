Peace, Love & Louisville is a web series featuring Louisville musicians covering songs of the 1960’s in honor of our Top 500 Albums of The 60’s Countdown happening now through Dec. 10th. Louisville is truly gifted with an amazing array of musicians and today we feature one of those, Piper Madison, covering Aretha Franklin’s 1967 classic “(You Make Me Like) A Natural Woman” written by Carole King and Gerry Goffin. The song would go on to be covered by many including the songwriter herself on her landmark album Tapestry in 1971. Piper wore a vintage dress for her video so she gets extra points! Although, she gets plenty of points for doing such a great version too!