Bomba Estéreo shared a new single titled “Conexion Total.” The new song features Nigeria’s Yemi Alade, and is included on the group’s newest EP Tierra, the latest in a series of EPs.

Bomba Estéreo founder Simon Mejia spoke about the new song in a statement saying, “Collaborating with Yemi is a huge honor for us.” He shared, “Since we started, our music has been deeply inspired by Africa in all senses. Colombia’s folk music owes a lot to the mother continent, that powerful mix of African drums and marimbas, with indigenous flutes and chants is the base of the incredible soundscape of this country. Yemi is a great artist and has an amazing voice. We’re really happy to keep on extending the cultural and ancestral ties that bond Africa with South America.”

Tierra follows the release of April’s EP Aire, and will join the Fuego EP as the a complete album titled Deja, due out on September 10. Listen to “Conexion Total” below.

