Bon Iver just celebrated the 10th anniversary of their Grammy award-winning sophomore album Bon Iver, Bon Iver, and have just announced a special anniversary reissue. The re-release will include Justin Vernon and Sean Carey’s AIR Studios session in October 2011.

Bon Iver, Bon Iver (10th Anniversary Edition) is set for release on CD and LP on January 14, 2022. Phoebe Bridgers contributed an essay to the release, describing the album as “massive, sprawling, unbelievably complex.”

Watch Justin Vernon and Sean Carey’s October 2011 AIR Studios session below.

