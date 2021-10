Bon Iver recently announced a 10th anniversary deluxe reissue of the 2011 album Bon Iver, Bon Iver. The re-release will include Justin Vernon and Sean Carey’s AIR Studios session in October 2011. Two of those tracks, “Beth/Rest” and “Babys,” were released today.

Bon Iver, Bon Iver (10th Anniversary Edition) is set for release on CD and LP on January 14, 2022. Stream “Beth/Rest” and “Babys” below.

