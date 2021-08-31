Music News
Bonnaroo has canceled its 2021 festival less than two days before it was to begin.

While some music festivals have been canceled or postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the decision to cancel Bonnaroo was made due to a waterlogged campground which was the result of significant rain in the Manchester, TN area.

Festival organizers made the announcement today (Tuesday) via Twitter:

By Mel Fisher @onairmel
Mel is the WFPK morning host.