Bonnaroo has canceled its 2021 festival less than two days before it was to begin.

While some music festivals have been canceled or postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the decision to cancel Bonnaroo was made due to a waterlogged campground which was the result of significant rain in the Manchester, TN area.

Festival organizers made the announcement today (Tuesday) via Twitter:

We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo. While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that… — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) August 31, 2021

safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience. Please find ways to safely gather with your Bonnaroo community and continue to radiate positivity during this disappointing time. WE WILL SEE YOU ON THE FARM IN JUNE 2022! — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) August 31, 2021

