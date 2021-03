Following a 2020 cancellation, and other setbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bonnaroo Music & Arts FestivalĀ is back, and the official 2021 lineup has been announced. Tickets go on sale at 12pm CT this afternoon.

The four-day Manchester, TN festival begins on Thursday, September 2. Headliners include Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, Tyler, The Creator, Lizzo, and more. Check out the full lineup below!