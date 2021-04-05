Two of our favorite Kentuckians have joined forces with a renowned English author for a special “Bandcamp Friday” release!

Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Nathan Salsburg and writer Max Porter (Grief is the Thing with Feathers) have shared a new EP called Three Feral Pieces, described on bandcamp like this:

“In the strange uneasy year of 2020, English writer Max Porter started sending Kentucky guitarist Nathan Salsburg scraps of “feral” text. Unfixed things. Abstract fragments beyond the literal plain, incantations and half-spells, burrowing into the language of decay and growth, weirding and wilding, departure and return. Salsburg dug into scoring them, inviting near-neighbor Bonnie “Prince” Billy to contribute to their musical translation, which he did through singing and his own guitar playing. “Three Feral Pieces” is the outcome of their satellite collaboration: composite chants/yearning rites/spring gifts/field notes/anthropocene love spells.”

The limited-edition vinyl on this EP is a one-sided 12″ with an etching by Louisville artist Oscar Parsons on the other side. The “handmade” edition has already sold out, but you can still pick up the standard edition.

An added bonus? Another of our favorite Kentuckians– Joan Shelley— provides some magic on Wurlitzer.

<a href="https://nathansalsburg.bandcamp.com/album/three-feral-pieces">Three Feral Pieces by Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Nathan Salsburg, Max Porter</a>

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream