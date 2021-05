The new documentary Citizen Penn comes out today, which chronicles actor/activist Sean Penn‘s organization J/PHRO (now called CORE) in the wake of the 2010 Haiti Earthquake.

Linda Perry of 4 Non Blondes scored the film and co-wrote “Eden (To Find Love)”, a song U2‘s Bono takes on solo for the doc’s end credits.

Citizen Penn is streaming now on Discovery+, but you can check out Bono’s “Eden (To Find Love)” right here…

