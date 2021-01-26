Brandi Carlile, thankfully, entertained us multiple times during the pandemic with amazing livestreams, but her first one in 2021 will no doubt be extra-special!

Carlile has announced that she and bandmates Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth will be livestreaming Carlile’s acclaimed 2007 album The Story— in its entirety!

Proceeds from the livestream will benefit Brandi’s band and crew fund. If you wish, you can buy tickets HERE.

The Story livestream happens this Saturday, January 30th, at 9PM ET and you’ll be able to re-watch it until February 15th, 2021, 12:59 ET.

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream