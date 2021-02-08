Brandi Carlile has often admitted to being a longtime John Denver fan and has performed his 1971 hit “Country Roads” live on multiple occasions, as well as recording a version with Emmylou Harris.

But now Carlile has put a darker spin on the tune (written by Denver, as well as Starland Vocal Band‘s Bill Danoff and Taffy Nivert) to fit the tone of the trailer for the new Silence of the Lambs TV spinoff, Clarice.

Check out Carlile’s moody but beautiful version of “Country Roads”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream