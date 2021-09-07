If you know nothing else about Brandi Carlile, you know how much she idolizes Joni Mitchell.

Carlile has covered her idol in concert many times, plus was part of an NPR tribute to Mitchell’s Blue album. Carlile will also once again perform the album in its entirety at Carnegie Hall on November 6.

Now the powerhouse vocalist has done a set for SiriusXM’s “Small Stage” concert series that included a stunning cover of a Mitchell classic made famous by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

Watch Carlile and her bandmates break out a version of “Woodstock” that starts with a slow burn and culminates with an inferno…

