Brandi Carlile has finally announced the impending arrival of the follow-up to her award-winning 2018 album By the Way, I Forgive You.

In These Silent Days drops October 1st and is once again produced by both Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings.

Carlile has shared the dramatic lead single “Right On Time” accompanied by a video directed by longtime friend– and Friends star– Courteney Cox.

