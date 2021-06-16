Next week Joni Mitchell‘s seminal album Blue turns 50, and NPR is having a listening party to celebrate– which by itself would be enough to pique our interest.

But now one of our favorite artists– and massive Joni fan– Brandi Carlile is also scheduled to participate.

In 2019 Carlile performed Blue in its entirety at Disney Hall in Los Angeles and summed up Mitchell’s legacy perfectly:

“We didn’t live in the time of Shakespeare, Rembrandt or Beethoven,” she said before she began her October 14 performance. “But we live in the time of Joni Mitchell.”

The watch party will take place on the anniversary of the album’s release, June 22, at 2 PM ET. You can RSVP via NPR Presents and watch on YouTube.

Watch Carlile perform the Mitchell classic “A Case of You” at the Ryman– complete with an adorable anecdote about their relationship!

And the genius herself:

