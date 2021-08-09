Brandi Carlile is reviving what was thought to be a one-off performance of Joni Mitchell‘s iconic album Blue this fall. The singer-songwriter first performed the tribute in 2019 at L.A.’s Disney Hall, and the show was met with rave reviews. The special event was never recorded, and lived only in legend. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Mitchell’s legendary album, and this November, Carlile is bringing the special concert to Carnegie Hall.

Joni Mitchell and Brandi Carlile bonded after the pair met at Mitchell’s 75th birthday tribute concert in 2019. Carlile even wrote liner notes in the 50th anniversary edition of Blue.

“In my opinion, Blue is the greatest album ever made,” she wrote. “Blue didn’t make me a better songwriter. Blue made me a better woman… No matter what we are dealing with in these times we can rejoice and know that of all the ages we could have lived through, we lived in the time of Joni Mitchell.”

Brandi Carlile will perform Joni Mitchell‘s Blue at Carnegie Hall on November 6. “Bramily” fan club members can get tickets on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Public pre-sales are 24 hours later, and tickets are officially on sale on Thursday at 11 a.m.

