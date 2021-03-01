This Friday singer-songwriter Brandy Clark will release a deluxe edition of her 2020 album Your Life is a Record and it will include a pretty impressive collaborator.

A new version of Clark’s song “The Past is the Past” is part of the release and it not only features former Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham, he produced the track as well.

Clark shares how it all came together:

“A few years ago, Lindsey heard a demo of ‘Past is the Past’ and said he wanted to cut it, which felt like such an immense honor. But when I heard he wanted to produce a version of ME singing it, I was FLOORED. Working with him on it was really a pinch myself moment. Another instance for me where I met a hero who did not disappoint. After later recording Your Life is a Record with Jay Joyce, that earlier version of the song didn’t fit the project, but I still loved it and wanted to do something with it. Adding it to the deluxe version just feels right. It’s such a different take on the song than what Jay and I created, and I hope that fans will love it as much as I do.”

Give a listen to the Buckingham version of “The Past is the Past”…

