Brenda is a Louisville band that made a splash a few years ago with their Nightschool EP in 2016. They also recorded an album in 2017 called Wreck and it’s finally seeing the light of day in 2021! Brenda and Matt were in the middle of moving to Detroit when the album was finished and weren’t able to release it back then. Now they say “nothing matters anymore so why not now?” They are also working on a new one! The album was recorded by Duane Lundy at the Lexington Recording Company and will be available on cassette with a Tape Release this Thursday, December 23rd with a party at The Wiggle Room (formerly Hop Cat on Bardstown Road). The cassette of Wreck is being released by local label AuralgamiSounds. It’s also available on Bandcamp and Spotify. It’s good to hear their garage pop guitar-laden sounds once again! Check out “Xanax Suburb” below.