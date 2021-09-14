Twenty-nine years ago this month legendary Queen guitarist Brian May released his debut solo album, Back to the Light.

Now May has re-released the LP and shared a brand new video, which May says will bridge the passage of time between the original release and its current revisiting.

Of the video May told Rolling Stone:

“I feel kind of affectionate looking back. Looking back at me 30 years ago, a young man with no idea of the incredible journey that was still to come.”

Watch May play guitar with his younger self in Back to the Light: The Time Traveller 1992-2021…

