Brian Wilson shared a new trailer and poster for the upcoming documentary Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road. The documentary will be released alongside Wilson’s approaching album At My Piano; the new collection features stripped back versions of compositions from his catalog.

The film, directed by Brent Wilson (no relation), and the album At My Piano are set for release on November 19. Watch the trailer and view the poster below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.