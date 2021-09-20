Brian Wilson has announced a new album recreating classics from his catalog to show his love for the piano. The 15-track collection, titled At My Piano, includes new renditions of Beach Boys classics like “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “I Just Wasn’t Made For These Times,” and “Good Vibrations.” Wilson has shared the At My Piano version of “God Only Knows” ahead of the release.

Wilson spoke of the album in a press release:

“We had an upright piano in our living room and from the time I was 12 years old I played it each and every day. I never had a lesson, I was completely self-taught. I can’t express how much the piano has played such an important part in my life. It has bought me comfort, joy and security. It has fueled my creativity as well as my competitive nature. I play it when I’m happy or feeling sad. I love playing for people and I love playing alone when no one is listening. Honestly, the piano and the music I create on it has probably saved my life.”

At My Piano is set to be released on November 19. Listen to “God Only Knows” below.

