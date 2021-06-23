Brittany Howard has announced a new version of her debut solo album Jaime. The new project, Jaime Reimagined, includes remixes and new versions of the original songs featuring Michael Kiwanuka, Bon Iver, Laura Mvula, and many more.

“Making Jaime was so much fun for me because I was able to explore so many different genres of music,” Howard shared in a statement. “There were no rules. This reimagination project has been no different. I have been honored to have so many incredible artists from all musical worlds interpret my songs in such interesting and different ways.”

Jaime Reimagined is out on July 23. Brittany Howard shared the Little Dragon remix of “Presence” ahead of the release. You can give it a listen and read the full tracklist below.

01 13th Century Metal (Michael Kiwanuka Version)

02 Goat Head (EarthGangVersion)

03 Stay High (Childish Gambino Version)

04 Presence (Little Dragon Remix)

05 Short and Sweet (Bon Iver Remix)

06 Tomorrow (BadBadNotGood Remix)

07 Baby (Gitty Remix) [ft. Syd]

08 History Repeats (Georgia Anne Muldrow Geemix)

09 Georgia (J Most Remix) [ft. Emily King]

10 Stay High again.. (Fred again.. & Joy Anonymous Version)

11 He Loves Me (9th Wonder Remix) [ft. Common]

12 History Repeats (Jungle Remix)

13 Run to Me (Laura Mvula Version)

