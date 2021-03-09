Indie rock icon Brittany Howard released a cover of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s

“You’ll Never Walk Alone” at the end of last year, and she’s back with her rendition of another classic tune. This time around, she’s tackling a soul staple from 60s soul singer Jackie Wilson.

Wilson’s best known song is easily the high energy “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher),” and Howard has kept it alive with her own unique brand of fire. Not many performers can pull off a song of this intensity, the Alabama Shakes leader is seasoned and more than ready to take it on.

The track was exclusively released to members of Amazon Music. Stream Brittany Howard’s rendition of “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher” below.