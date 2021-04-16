Kentuckian Britton Patrick Morgan has a new album coming soon called High Lonesome Throne and we can already tell it’s going to be worthy of your ear. He just released the second single called “Time Just Goes Away” that features Darrell Scott on pedal steel and Cheyenne Mize on harmonies. It’s the kind of song that would make Kris Kristofferson proud and maybe a little jealous he didn’t write it himself!