Kentuckian Britton Patrick Morgan has a new album coming soon called High Lonesome Throne and we can already tell it’s going to be worthy of your ear. He just released the second single called “Time Just Goes Away” that features Darrell Scott on pedal steel and Cheyenne Mize on harmonies. It’s the kind of song that would make Kris Kristofferson proud and maybe a little jealous he didn’t write it himself!
502unes
April 16, 2021
Laura is the WFPK Assistant Program Director and afternoon host.
Laura is the WFPK Assistant Program Director and afternoon host.