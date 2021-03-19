Louisville singer/songwriter Britton Patrick Morgan has deep roots in the hills of Eastern Kentucky and a dark story to tell in his new song “Bad Tom Smith” which was just released today. From Britton:

“ BAD TOM SMITH is an infamous cold-blooded killer during the feuds of eastern Kentucky, and allegedly shot and killed a distant uncle of mine, Elijha Morgan, in the streets of Hazard Kentucky. This song explores his life from the historical point of view, as well as the perspective of Tom himself as he seeks redemption on the gallows pole.”