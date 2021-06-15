Broken Social Scene‘s Kevin Drew has announced his upcoming solo effort Influences. The instrumental album will be released under Drew’s moniker K.D.A.P. (Kevin Drew a Picture), and the announcement arrived with the release of “The Slinfold Loop”.

Drew said of the song, “We live in a society that’s based on selling yourself back to yourself. It’s created an underground battle to constantly be searching for ‘true identity.’ We wanted to create a video presentation that promotes exploring over searching and brings the mystical slide-show of never ending opinion to the forefront of this battle. We used available footage from the World Wide Web from other artists and cut together a blender of images to tell a love story about continuing to move forward amongst the never ending information of how one is supposed to live.”

Influences is set to be released on July 16. Listen to Kevin Drew‘s new song “The Slinfold Loop” below.

