Nothing to see here– just a former President joining forces with “The Boss”!

Former President Barack Obama and rocker Bruce Springsteen have launched a new podcast through the Obamas’ Higher Ground production company that will stream exclusively on Spotify.

The eight-part series is called Renegades: Born in the USA, which centers on the close friends discussing a wide range of topics including “race, fatherhood, marriage, and the state of America.”

Obama says of Springsteen in the first episode, “In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much. Trying to chronicle the stories of its people. Looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning and truth and community with the larger story of America.”

Check out the podcast’s first two episodes:

