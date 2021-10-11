As we told you in July, Bruce Springsteen will be releasing two concerts from his contribution to the No Nukes concerts of 1979 as The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts.

The concert was taped at New York’s Madison Square Garden over four nights in September, when “The Boss” was just 31 years old. The film arrives digitally on November 16th and physically November 23rd. It includes all 13 songs performed during the charity fundraiser shows, 10 of which had never previously been officially launched.

The No Nukes shows were arranged by the Musicians United for Safe Energy (MUSE) charity, overseen by Graham Nash, Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt and John Hall. A triple LP was released featuring most of the artists who’d taken part, with Springsteen’s “Detroit Medley” finale a fan favorite. Browne and Tom Petty are both seen playing with Springsteen in the movie.

Watch Bruce Springsteen perform “Oh Sherry” from The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.