In 1979 Jackson Browne, Graham Nash, Bonnie Raitt, John Hall, and campaigner Harvey Wasserman, formed Musicians United for Safe Energy (MUSE) to fight the use of nuclear energy.

In September of that year, MUSE organized a series of five “No Nukes” concerts at Madison Square Garden, which included performances by the likes of James Taylor, Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, Bonnie Raitt, Jackson Browne and many more.

Bruce Springsteen also did two performances that are now being released as The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts.

The film features remixed and remastered audio and was edited from the original 16mm film by longtime Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny. The film has no official release date yet but is supposed to arrive later this year.

While this is not footage from the forthcoming live film, this fan-shot video of The Boss and band performing “Rosalita” at that show gives you a hint of what’s to come!

