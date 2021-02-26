Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have shared the news of a brand new collaborative project.

It was recently announced that the duo formed a new band called Silk Sonic for a new album expected later this year. According to the cover art, it is “an evening with Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak with special guest host Bootsy Collins.” The level of Collins’ participation is not yet known.

The forthcoming album is a product of quarantine, and does not currently have a release date. But, according to an announcement from Bruno Mars, the first single will be released on March 5th. View the statement below.