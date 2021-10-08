Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have finally shared a release date for their joint project Silk Sonic after teasing fans for the past few months. The singles “Leave The Door Open” and “Skate” have been released alongside the “Silk Sonic Intro.” The rest of the new self-titled album is set to be released on November 12. Check out the announcement below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.