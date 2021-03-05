When Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak announced they would join forces under the moniker “Silk Sonic”, it almost seemed too good to be true. Could the promise of two exceptional talents live up to our expectations?

Worry no more, because the first track– complete with video– is here and it is a MOOD.

“Leave the Door Open” is the first single from a forthcoming album called An Evening With Silk Sonic and it already has us wanting more! You can check out the video below, right after the “intro” from Bootsy Collins, who gave Silk Sonic their name…

