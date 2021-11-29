Peace, Love & Louisville is a web series featuring Louisville musicians covering songs of the 1960’s as we gear up for our Top 500 Albums of The 60’s Countdown beginning Dec. 6th. Today, we have a video by one of the longest running bands in Louisville, The Pranksters, and their version of the Buffalo Springfield’s 1966 classic “For What It’s Worth”. Although the song written by Stephen Stills was inspired by riots and unrest in Los Angeles at the time, it still resonates today for unrest around the world. The Prankster’s version is a plea for peace in the Middle East and here at home. The video also stars poet/rapper Kri Martin.