Bunny Wailer, who with Bob Marley and Peter Tosh formed The Wailers, has died. The Jamaica Observer reported that the reggae pioneer passed away in Kingston, Jamaica on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Born Neville Livingston in 1947, the reggae icon formed The Wailing Wailers with Bob Marley and Peter Tosh in 1963. The group eventually shortened the name to The Wailers, and were rapidly embraced by their audience. Over the next ten years, the group would see Bob Marley emerging as frontman, and Livingston would eventually leave the group in 1973 due to personal religious conflicts.

Bunny Wailer would later find success as a solo artist, winning the Grammy for Best Reggae Album three times in the 1990s.

In October 2017, he was awarded the Order of Merit, the fourth highest honor of the Jamaican government.

He was 73 years old. No cause of death has been confirmed.